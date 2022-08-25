Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at the DW Stadium will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.

Woolf states securing top spot in the Super League table with a win against Wigan would be a great reward for the efforts of his squad throughout the campaign.

He said: “The League Leaders shield would cement how good they are, and how resilient they are as a group.

Kristian Woolf

“It would be a great achievement, but this game is big in its own right, it’s Saints vs Wigan at the DW Stadium.

“We know what it entails, and it is exactly what we want a game to be like at this time of year as close as we are to the finals.

“We know the intensity it’s going to have, we know how much it means to us, and we also know much it means to Wigan.

“For those reasons, it will bring a real high quality and an atmosphere that will be very much like the finals.

“We can’t wait for it and I’m sure the opposition feels the same.

“Both teams are in the same boat and have a good knowledge of how each other plays.

“We have respect for how they go about things because they are a team that tries to beat you.