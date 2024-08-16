Here’s the latest, while Harry Smith, Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles will all miss the derby through suspension.
1. Bevan French
The reigning Man of Steel was initially ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury in July, meaning he isn't expected to return until September Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Daryl Clark
In a fresh blow for St Helens, the England international recently suffered a fracture in his foot and is expected to be out for at least a month Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Lewis Dodd
The playmaker recently suffered elbow ligament damage and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Mark Percival
Another key player who is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to an Achilles injury Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
