Wigan Warriors v St Helens latest injury news and potential return dates with so many stars on the sidelines

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:08 BST
Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be without a number of key players due to injury for Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Here’s the latest, while Harry Smith, Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles will all miss the derby through suspension.

The reigning Man of Steel was initially ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury in July, meaning he isn't expected to return until September

1. Bevan French

The reigning Man of Steel was initially ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury in July, meaning he isn't expected to return until September Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
In a fresh blow for St Helens, the England international recently suffered a fracture in his foot and is expected to be out for at least a month

2. Daryl Clark

In a fresh blow for St Helens, the England international recently suffered a fracture in his foot and is expected to be out for at least a month Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The playmaker recently suffered elbow ligament damage and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks

3. Lewis Dodd

The playmaker recently suffered elbow ligament damage and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Another key player who is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to an Achilles injury

4. Mark Percival

Another key player who is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to an Achilles injury Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St HelensElland RoadHarry Smith

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.