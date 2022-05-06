Wigan Warriors V St Helens preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to reach the showpiece conclusion of the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

The last time they made it to the final was 2017, when they were defeated by Hull FC at Wembley.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at Elland Road

St Helens currently sit top of the Super League table, with nine wins in their opening 11 games.

Their only defeats this season have come against Toulouse and Castleford Tigers.

In the latter, Kristian Woolf named a weakened side following a busy Easter period, as they lost 30-10 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Last time out, they overcame Salford Red Devils 14-10 after a close contest.

The Coach:

Kristian Woolf has done a good job since arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2020.

Prior to taking the role, his previous experience came in the NRL, where he acted as an assistant coach at clubs such as Newcastle Knights, as well as leading the Tongan national team.

With St Helens, he has won two Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup, continuing the good work done by Justin Holbrook before him.

Tommy Makinson has scored 11 tries in Super League so far this season, and is the second top metre maker behind Jai Field.

Meanwhile, Jonny Lomax’s fitness could prove critical to the outcome of the game.

The 31-year-old is currently a doubt, but has been included in St Helens’ 21-man squad.

Previous Meeting:

The two teams met just under a month ago at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the Good Friday Derby.

Despite taking the lead through Jai Field, the Warriors were beaten 22-4, with the home side enjoying a dominant second half.

Final Thoughts:

Despite Wigan losing in their last game against their local rivals, this could be a completely different story.

Peet’s side have continued to improve in the last few weeks, while St Helens could be without some key players.