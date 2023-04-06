Wigan Warriors V St Helens preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Good Friday Derby

Wigan Warriors and St Helens are preparing to go head-to-head once again in the traditional Easter period fixture (K.O. 3pm).

It’s a game where form goes out the window and the action rarely disappoints.

Here is some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium

The Opposition

St Helens don’t need too much of an introduction to Wigan fans.

The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to 1895, with their first-ever clash ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Throughout history, both have experienced periods of success.

Paul Wellens

During the last few years, Saints have been the dominant side in Super League.

Back in September they won their fourth consecutive Grand Final, and will have their sights firmly set on a fifth later this year.

They also conquered Australia at the beginning of this season, with a World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers at the BlueBet Stadium.

Since their success in the Southern Hemisphere, their form back in England has been inconsistent at times.

The Warriors came out on top in last year's meeting at the DW Stadium

Following a win against Castleford in their opening Super League game, they were defeated by Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards, but have been victorious in their last three outings.

Key Men

Tommy Makinson is a true danger man out on the wing for St Helens.

The 31-year-old crossed for 22 tries last season, and has scored in his previous two games heading into this one.

His last outing at the DW Stadium was one to remember, as he went over five times in England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final victory of Papua New Guinea.

Jack Welsby is another man to watch, with the Wigan-born fullback providing seven assists so far this season, with only Harry Smith and George Williams having more.

A blow for St Helens will be the loss of Alex Walmsley, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Coach

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens knows this fixture only too well.

The 43-year-old spent his entire playing career with the Saints, with his debut coming in 1999.

He also represented both England and Great Britain during his time as a fullback.

Wellens hung up his boots in 2015 and moved into coaching.

After assisting Kristian Woolf, he was appointed in the top job at the Totally Wicked Stadium during the off-season.

Recent Meetings

The two teams went head-to-head on four occasions last season.

In the Good Friday game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens came out on top with a 22-4 victory.

The pair met just under a month later, in a Challenge Cup semi-final tie at Elland Road.

Liam Marshall went over for a late winner to give Wigan a 20-18 win and book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another big stage accommodated the two in their third meeting, which came in the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

It was Saints who narrowly won this time, with Brad Singleton sent off during the second half.

Their most recent clash was at the DW Stadium back in August.

Bevan French went over for a brace in a 30-10 victory for the Warriors, with Jai Field, Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall also on the scoresheet.

Super League History

In Super League, the Warriors have overcome their rivals on 39 occasions.

This includes their Grand Final victory at Old Trafford back in 2010.

Meanwhile, St Helens have produced 46 wins over Wigan, while the two teams have also drawn four times.

Form Guide

Wigan Warriors- W W W L W

St Helens- W W W L L

Where to Watch

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage scheduled to start from 2.45pm.

Prior to that, the Hull Derby is also being shown live, which will include further build-up.

Elsewhere This Weekend

Wigan’s academy side also take on St Helens this weekend.

The two teams meet at Robin Park Arena on Saturday (K.O. 12pm).

Final Thoughts

This is going to be an incredibly tough game to call.

The two teams have had their inconsistencies this year, but everyone is fully aware of the levels they can reach.

It may be a cliche, but form does go out of the window on Good Friday.

It’s going to be a true spectacle to be inside a packed DW Stadium with the entire crowd roaring.

The intensity is going to be high, and it will be about which team can handle the pressure.

Neither side will need motivation, as the prize is clear.

Wigan have been dealt some big injury blows this week, with Jai Field and Cade Cust both ruled out of the fixture.

Willie Isa is another big loss following his one match penalty notice.

It will be a major boost if Liam Marshall is fit to play, after the winger missed last week’s victory over Leigh.

Fortunately there is a lot of adaptability in the Wigan squad, and they will find a way round these challenges.

A big plus has to be Bevan French’s recent performances at fullback, with the 27-year-old in fine form.

He is one of the players who could make a difference, but ultimately a strong team display will be required to win this one.