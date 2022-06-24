Wigan Warriors V Toulouse Olympique preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Super League is back underway following the break for the mid-season internationals.

Matty Peet’s are unbeaten at home so far this campaign, and will be hoping to continue that run against their French opponents.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors welcome Toulouse to the DW Stadium

Toulouse currently sit bottom of the Super League table, with only two wins in 15 games.

They trail 11th place Wakefield by six points, with wins becoming increasingly vital for the French side.

In their last outing, they were defeated 20-14 by Castleford Tigers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The Coach:

Sylvain Houles has been Toulouse head coach since 2012 and has overseen their rise to Super League.

As a player he was predominantly used as a winger, starting his career in 1999.

He moved over to England a year after, when he signed for Huddersfield Giants.

He also played for London Broncos, Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity, before moving back to France.

His career on the field ended in 2012 with the club he has been coaching ever since.

Key Men:

A number of former Wigan players are currently in the Toulouse squad.

This includes Chris Hankinson and Harrison Hansen, who will be looking to make an impact as they return to the DW Stadium.

Matty Russell is also on the list of ex-Warriors, and is the top scorer for the French side this season, with eight tries to his name.

Previous Meeting:

It was a tight game when the two met in France back in March.

Wigan needed a late Harry Smith drop-goal to come away with the two points, after coming from behind.

Jai Field went over for a brace that day, while Cade Cust, Liam Marshall and Zak Hardaker were also on the scoresheet.

Final Thoughts:

You’d certainly expect Wigan to win this one, but as they learnt in the previous fixture, it won’t be straight forward.

Although Toulouse are bottom of the table, they have pushed teams hard this season.