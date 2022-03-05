Wigan Warriors team news: Harry Smith and Joe Shorrocks feature for the first time this season while Abbas Miski makes his debut

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:58 pm

Abbas Miski makes his debut for the club as he starts on the wing, with head coach Matty Peet having confirmed the news earlier on in the week.

The winger received a nice surprise at the team hotel last night, after his sister flew in from Australia to see him for the first time in three years.

Read More

Read More
Abbas Miski: Find out more about the Wigan Warriors winger who is preparing to m...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Toulouse

Harry Smith and Joe Shorrocks are named in the team for the first time this year, while Morgan Smithies makes his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, Jake Bibby, Tommy Leuluai and Willie Isa all drop out.

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Abbas Miski, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks.

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.

Harry Smith