Abbas Miski makes his debut for the club as he starts on the wing, with head coach Matty Peet having confirmed the news earlier on in the week.

The winger received a nice surprise at the team hotel last night, after his sister flew in from Australia to see him for the first time in three years.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Toulouse

Harry Smith and Joe Shorrocks are named in the team for the first time this year, while Morgan Smithies makes his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, Jake Bibby, Tommy Leuluai and Willie Isa all drop out.

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Abbas Miski, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks.