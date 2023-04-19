1 . Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield (24/02/23)

When the two teams met at the DW Stadium earlier this season, it was Wigan who came out on top. Liam Marshall went over for four tries and Bevan French claimed a brace in the 60-0 win. Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust were also on the scoresheet. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com