Wigan Warriors welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3.05pm).
The two teams have met a number of times throughout the last couple of seasons.
Here is how they’ve performed against each other:
1. Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield (24/02/23)
When the two teams met at the DW Stadium earlier this season, it was Wigan who came out on top. Liam Marshall went over for four tries and Bevan French claimed a brace in the 60-0 win. Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust were also on the scoresheet. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Wakefield 30-23 Wigan Warriors (14/08/22)
Wigan were defeated by Wakefield in the last of their three trips to Belle Vue in 2022. Sam Halsall and Jai Field both went over for consolation tries. Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com
3. Wakefield 22-46 Wigan Warriors (03/07/22)
Kai Pearce-Paul, Bevan French and Abbas Miski all scored braces in a win for the Warriors at Belle Vue last July. Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell were also on the scoresheet in the 46-22 victory. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Wigan Warriors 54-10 Wakefield (18/04/22)
Wigan put another big score on Wakefield when they met at the DW Stadium last season. Bevan French, Brad Singleton and Jai Field all scored braces, while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust went over as well. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com