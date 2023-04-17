News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors V Wakefield Trinity: Kick off alteration made to Sunday's game- here's why

Sunday’s Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity will kick off at a slightly later time.

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

The fixture will get underway at 3.05pm- which is five minutes later than originally scheduled.

This is due to the government’s testing of the national alert system, which will send an alarm to every mobile phone in the UK with 4G or 5G signal.

The unique moment will see thousands of phones inside the DW Stadium go off simultaneously around the ground.

Wigan Warriors welcome Wakefield to the DW StadiumWigan Warriors welcome Wakefield to the DW Stadium
