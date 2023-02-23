Wigan Warriors V Wakefield Trinity preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 27-18 defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park.

The Wigan head coach has named the same 21-man squad, but says there will be changes to the team that features.

Here is some of the key information ahead of Friday’s game:

Wigan Warriors welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium

The Opposition

Wakefield were also on the end of a defeat in their opening game of the new season, as they were beaten 38-24 by Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue.

The Yorkshire club started the campaign as many people’s favourites to go down.

For the last few seasons, they have certainly dabbled with the prospect of relegation on a number of occasions, but have ultimately survived each time.

Mark Applegarth

Last year they found form at the right time to move comfortably clear of bottom-place Toulouse, eventually finishing in 10th under Willie Poching.

The Coach

Mark Applegarth is Wakefield’s new head coach for the 2023 season.

During his playing career he spent time with the Yorkshire side, as well as representing York City Knights, Central Queensland Capras and Batley Bulldogs.

Before taking the top job at Belle Vue, the 38-year-old had previously been Trinity’s head of youth.

When discussing Applegarth’s appointment at Wakefield in his pre-match press conference, Peet said: “I consider Mark a friend and he supports me, and hopefully I can offer him support at times.

“The more of that for all of the coaches, the better.

“I look forward to catching up with him on Friday, and we will continue that through the season, I’m proud to see him do well.”

Key Men

Mason Lino is one of Wakefield’s biggest threats, with the 29-year-old providing 15 assists last year.

Winger Lewis Murphy is another player Wigan will need to be wary of, following an impressive breakthrough 2022 which has seen him attract interest from the NRL.

Previous Meetings

Peet’s side won three of the four meetings between the two teams last season.

The first came in the Challenge Cup back in April, with the Warriors coming away from Belle Vue with a 36-6 victory.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, while Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well.

Just over a week later, the pair met at the DW Stadium in Super League.

This time Field claimed a brace, as did Bevan French and Brad Singleton.

Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust all scored as well in a 54-10 win.

It was more of the same in the third meeting, with Wigan producing a 46-22 victory at Belle Vue.

Kai Pearce-Paul, French and Miski all claimed braces, while Liam Marshall and Farrell went over too.

In the most recent game between the two, it was Wakefield that came out on top.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Field were nothing more than consolations in a 30-12 defeat.

Super League History

Wigan have won 44 of the meetings between the two teams in Super League.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have beaten the Warriors on 14 occasions, including a 62-0 victory back in 2016.

Form Guide

Wigan Warriors- L