Junior Nsemba in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan have been boosted by the return of key forward Junior Nsemba, who is back available after missing last week’s 10-6 defeat to Hull KR through head injury protocol. The England international replaces young prop Harvey Makin in the only change to Peet’s extended squad.

Meanwhile, young gun Jack Farrimond could also return for the Warriors are missing last week’s clash with Hull KR due to a minor shoulder injury. He sat out of the Hull KR game on the Friday night after Peet and Co made the decision early last week to run with Adam Keighran in the halves alongside Harry Smith to ensure they had a settled spine in training. Farrimond played for the Reserves on the Saturday, with his shoulder pulling up well, and is good to go this weekend against Wakefield.

Star man Bevan French has again been named in Peet’s 21-man squad as the Australian playmaker continues his recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him for the past two months. Abbas Miski has also retained his spot in the squad, having returned to action from a knee injury last time out.

Meanwhile, Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 21-man squad that he had named for last week’s clash with Salford Red Devils, which was ultimately cancelled. Young winger Neil Tchamambe has joined Salford on loan, whilst Olly Russell has returned to Huddersfield Giants on loan until the end of the season. Ky Rodwell and Matty Russell come out of Wakefield’s 21-man squad that was named last week.

Meanwhile, Powell welcomes back Mike McMeeken and Mason Lino, both of whom were rested, as well as Tom Johnstone, who has recovered from his groin injury. Young prop Ellis Lingard has also been included in Trinity’s 21-man squad.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Renouf Atoni, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili, Noah High, Ellis Lingard.

The Round 23 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.