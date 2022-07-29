The concept used to be a regular feature between the sides prior to the introduction of Super League in 1996.

Since then, the teams have only played for the trophy on one occasion, which was at the 2019 Magic Weekend at Anfield.

Ahead of its return on August 5, we have taken a look at what the Locker Cup actually is and how it started:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors will play Warrington Wolves for the Locker Cup

The concept was previously known as the Wardonia Cup, which was first introduced in 1938, with the initial idea being that charities and amateur teams would benefit from the proceeds.

Warrington won the inaugural trophy via a coin toss, after the game finished in a 17-17 draw at Central Park.

The teams played for it a total of 29 times, before it was renamed The Locker Cup in 1972.

Between then and 1995, both sides won it 12 times each, as it became a regular pre-season friendly played in August.

Wire claimed it for a 13th time in 2019, when the concept was reintroduced for the first time in 24 years at the Magic Weekend.

Overall, the trophy has been played for on 54 occasions, with Wigan winning it 32 times, Warrington winning 21 and one game ending in a draw.

Fans are being encouraged to wear their retro shirts to next Friday’s game, with the Warriors making the fixture a day of celebration to commemorate their 150th year.