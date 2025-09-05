Adam Keighran, Jai Field and Liam Marshall celebrate a Wigan Warriors try against St Helens

Wigan Warriors strengthened their grip on securing second spot, and ultimately, a home semi-final, thanks to an 18-4 win over St Helens, their first win at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2020.

The Warriors have moved two points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos with two rounds of the regular campaign remaining. Wigan and Leeds actually face off in the final round of the regular campaign, which could settle second spot.

But for the here and now, it was derby delight for Matt Peet’s side as they picked up their first win over the Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium in more than five years.

Saints opened the scoring through Deon Cross, but first half tries from Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall saw Wigan take a 12-4 lead into the break. Jai Field extended Wigan’s lead shortly after the second half restart, with the Warriors going on to clinch an 18-4 derby victory.

Saints came out firing at the start of the game and opened the scoring inside six minutes after Wigan halfback Harry Smith was penalised for an escort, and Saints scored in the following set as the ball went wide to winger Cross, who scored in the corner, but Kyle Feldt failed to convert.

The Warriors hit back on the half-hour mark as Junior Nsemba produced a basketball-style offload to Wardle, who managed to barge his way over out wide. Smith’s conversion attempt went wide of the mark, and the score was level.

Wigan took the lead for the first time in the 34th minute as Nsemba got an offload away to Marshall, who jinked his way through a gap to score. Smith’s conversion put the Warriors 10-4 up.

Smith added a penalty goal on the brink of the half-time hooter to send Wigan into the sheds with a 12-4 advantage.

The Warriors stretched their lead shortly after the second half restart as French collected a Saints grubber inside his 10-metre zone, and quickly set Field away, with the Australian speedster racing 90 metres to score in front of the travelling Wigan contingent. Smith made the score 18-4 with his left boot.

Kaide Ellis thought he had sealed the win for Wigan with four minutes left on the clock, but his effort was chalked off by the video referee. Wigan were in control for the second 40 and saw the game out to seal an 18-4 win in front of a sold-out crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium, as Wigan claimed their first win there in five years.

St Helens: Tristan Sailor; Kyle Feldt, Harry Robertson, Mark Percival, Deon Cross; Jonny Lomax, Moses Mbye; Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Matt Whitley, Jack Welsby. Subs: Curtis Sironen, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Burns. 18th man: George Whitby.

Tries: Cross Goals: Feldt 0/1

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jakle Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Harvie Hill, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Tyler Dupree.

Tries: Wardle, Marshall, Field Goals: Smith 3/4

Referee: Jack Smith Attendance: 17,980