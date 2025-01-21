Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors’ upcoming pre-season friendly against Leeds Rhinos will be broadcast live on Super League+, the hosts have confirmed.

The reigning champions travel to Headingley Stadium on Sunday for Ash Handley’s testimonial match, completing Wigan’s pre-season fixture schedule before jetting off for an overseas training camp ahead of their title-defending 2025 season.

With match tickets still available, supporters can also purchase the game for pay-per-view on Super League+, with all profits going towards the England international’s testimonial fund.

Early bird prices start at £6.99, increased to £9.99 on the day of the match.

“Ash is a great lad, and hopefully there will be a good crowd there for his game at Leeds, there always is,” said current Warriors star and former Rhinos back-rower Sam Walters.

“I’m looking forward to that one. I’m looking forward to playing again with some new players, hopefully some of the young boys get a shot.”

Wigan Warriors claimed a 28-16 win over Championship new boys Oldham in the first of their two pre-season fixtures, with a mixed squad of youth and experience having featured at Boundary Park.

With assistant coach Thomas Leuluai having taken charge of the Warriors for the match, Wigan scored first half tries through Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Liam Byrne and Tom Forber before academy stars Josh Cartwright and Finlay Yeomans added further points in the second 40.

The reigning champions open the 2025 Super League campaign with a home Battle of the Borough clash on Thursday, February 13, two weeks before the mouth-watering Las Vegas showdown with Warrington Wolves.