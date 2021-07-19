Wigan Warriors welcome back five players

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

Jackson Hastings and Willie Isa are available after suspension - as well as a trio ruled out through injury last week.

It will be Wigan's first game without any crowd limits, following the lifting of Covid restrictions today.

The Warriors were heavily depleted on Friday, as a side featuring four teenagers won 14-12 at Huddersfield - their second victory against the Giants in a week.

As well as Hastings and Isa, Lam should have Liam Byrne (ribs) and hooker Sam Powell (head injury assessment) back in the mix.

Prop Joe Bullock also withdrew last week as a precaution as he had illness symptoms but he has been cleared of Covid, says Lam.

And the injury situation should ease over the rest of the month as Dom Manfredi, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies and Zak Hardaker return - with Jai Field set to be back next month.

"With each game goes along we should have one player back," said Lam.

In the absence of so many frontline stars, Lam challenged his fringe players to seize their chance - and prop Mitch Clark certainly did, scoring in each of the last two games.

"I'm pleased for him, he lifted the team when he's come on in the last two weeks," said Lam.

Hooker Amir Bourouh was recalled from his season-long loan at Halifax last week but with Powell back, is expected to return to the Championship outfit - though Wigan have the option of bringing him back again if necessary.