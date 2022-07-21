Wigan Warriors well beaten by Leeds Rhinos in an evening of defensive errors at Headingley

Matty Peet’s side looked miles off their usual standards as they gifted chances to their opponents, who were solid in defence and relentless in attack.

Tries from Bevan French and Jake Bibby were nothing more than consolations in a disappointing evening in Yorkshire.

The game was lively from the very start, with Leeds going ahead after six minutes.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Leeds Rhinos

A high kick from Richie Myler caused problems for the Wigan defence on the left side.

After the ball was spilled, Liam Sutcliffe was on hand to pick it up and go over.

A Rhinos second soon followed, with space opening up in the Warriors line for James Bentley to make it 12-0 after 12 minutes.

Peet’s side were able to pull one back, as Jai Field used his quick feet to dance towards the Leeds line, before assisting French in the corner.

Just before the half hour mark, Leeds re-extended their lead, with Rhyse Martin crashing over the line after receiving the ball from dummy half.

The Warriors’ defensive woes continued, with a gap once again appearing in their line, with Cameron Smith powering through the space to score to make it 24-6 at the break.

Despite initially looking brighter after the restart, it soon became a case of more of the same from Wigan.

A loose pass allowed Ash Handley to quickly break down field, with Liam Marshall just about stopping him before the line.

The danger still wasn’t over, as Harry Newman went over from dummy half, as he dove through the legs of the defence for a cheap try from a Wigan perspective.

The Warriors were able to pull another one back, as French did incredibly well to kick and dribble the ball through, leaving Bibby to dive on it and complete the grounding.

Just after the hour mark, the Rhinos went over for their sixth of the evening, as they once again scored from dummy half, with Brad Dwyer going through a gap to score.

With two minutes remaining, Muizz Mustapha rounded off a good night for the home side, as he shrugged off several challenges, bouncing off Wigan defenders to go over, as the game ended 42-12.

Leeds Rhinos: Zak Hardaker, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Cameron Smith, Richie Myler, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Bodene Thompson, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, James Donaldson.

Interchanges: Brad Dwyer, Yusuf Aydin, Muizz Mustapha, Morgan Gannon.

Tries: Sutcliffe (6’), Bentley (11’), Martin (28’), Smith (32’), Newman (47’), Dwyer (65’), Mustapha (78’)

Conversions: Martin (7/7)

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, Mike Cooper.

Tries: French (16’), Bibby (55’)