Wigan Warriors Wheelchair 2025 fixtures announced with competition expanded

By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Dec 2024, 16:00 BST

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League fixtures have been announced for the 2025 season, with confirmation that the competition will expand to seven teams.

Wigan will open their new campaign at home to Sheffield Eagles - one of the two newly promoted sides alongside Edinburgh Giants.

Applications were invited at the end of last season and after a lengthy and robust audit process, Sheffield and Edinburgh were successful to join Leeds, London, Halifax, Wigan and Hull FC in 2025.

It has also been confirmed that Warrington Wolves will be back in the wheelchair game’s top flight for 2026 as a result of a successful application.

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League will see each of the seven teams face one another home or away over seven rounds of fixtures before the division splits into a top four and bottom three competition from Saturday 23 August.

The final rounds of the season will be played at central venues and will act as the play-offs before the Grand Final which is set take place on Sunday, September 28 at Manchester Basketball Centre - and shown live on Sky Sports.

Full fixtures: Round 1 – Sheffield Eagles (H) – 21/22 June, Round 2 – Edinburgh Giants (A) – 5/6 July, Round 3 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – 12/13 July, Round 4 – Hull FC (H) – 19/20 July, Round 5 – Halifax Panthers (H) – 2/3 August, Round 6 – London Roosters (A) – 9/10 August, Round 7 – Bye.

Please note that all fixture dates and times are subject to change.

