Wigan Warriors Wheelchair head coach discusses Super League's 'on the road' round

His side take on Halifax Panthers at the University of Birmingham (K.O. 4pm), as part of ‘on the road’ round, which sees all six Super League sides appear at the same venue.

The Warriors have won one and lost one in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

“I’m very pleased with our start,” Roberts said.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair face Halifax this weekend

“It’s been tough to play the two Grand Finalists but it’s down to us and how we execute.

“I’m sure this weekend will be a thriller- it’ll be another exciting game.

“It’s not at a venue that’s along the M62 corridor that rugby league is known for, but it’s a huge area in terms of wheelchair sports, and we think there’s a huge opportunity there for us to bring the game to a new audience.

“When you see it live in person, it’s a completely different experience.

“I’m excited to go to a new place at a new venue, and I’m sure it’ll be a superb facility.”

Wigan player Matt Wooloff added: “I think it’s really good as it allows all the squads to get together in one area.

“Building those relationships and networking with other teams is really important.

“For the viewership, a couple of back-to-back games is the dream Saturday.