Phil Roberts’ side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos with a comfortable win to claim the two points.

Declan Roberts bagged himself five tries, as he was among eight Wigan scorers.

At half time the Warriors already had a healthy advantage, with hat-tricks from Martin Norris and Roberts helping the team on their way to a 56-6 lead.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair produced a huge victory over London Roosters

Jack Heggie was also among those on the scoresheet during the game, as he claimed a brace, while Nathan Roberts, Lenny Izzard, Adam Rigby, Chris Greenhalgh and Shaun Gash all going over too.

While the visitors did enjoy a more prosperous second half, they never caused a threat to Wigan’s lead, as they made it seven wins in 10 Super League games this season.