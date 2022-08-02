Phil Roberts’ side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos with a comfortable win to claim the two points.
Declan Roberts bagged himself five tries, as he was among eight Wigan scorers.
At half time the Warriors already had a healthy advantage, with hat-tricks from Martin Norris and Roberts helping the team on their way to a 56-6 lead.
Jack Heggie was also among those on the scoresheet during the game, as he claimed a brace, while Nathan Roberts, Lenny Izzard, Adam Rigby, Chris Greenhalgh and Shaun Gash all going over too.
While the visitors did enjoy a more prosperous second half, they never caused a threat to Wigan’s lead, as they made it seven wins in 10 Super League games this season.
Up next for the Warriors is Halifax Panthers at Sedburgh Sports Centre on August 21.