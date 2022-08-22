Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side defeated by Halifax

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams are currently battling for a place in the top two in the Super League table in order to secure a home play-off tie.

Tries from Declan Roberts, Adam Rigby and Martin Norris were not enough for the Warriors to claim the win at Sedbergh Sports Centre, in Bradford, as the Yorkshire club overcame Phil Roberts’ side for the second time this season.

The first half shaped up to be a close contest, with the two teams heading into the break level at 10-10.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Halifax (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

Even by the hour mark there was nothing to separate the sides, with a 22-22 stalemate.

From there, Halifax took control, despite playing a period of the game with a man in the sin-bin.