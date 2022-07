It was only the second time this season, in Super League, that Phil Roberts’ side have been defeated, with their previous loss coming against Halifax Panthers back in March.

Despite being close for large periods of the game, the Rhinos enjoyed a dominant final period to claim the two points.

Declan Roberts was among the scorers for the Warriors, as he scored four.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Leeds (Photo credit: Darren Greenhalgh)