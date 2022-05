Phil Roberts’ side won four of their six heat games to book their place in the latter stages of the tournament.

They overcame Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Halifax Panthers and London Roosters, but were defeated by Leeds Rhinos and Catalans.

Their second meeting with the French side had a similar outcome, as they were beaten 30-6, meaning they miss out on a place in the final.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair reached the semi-final before exiting against Catalans Dragons

Here are the full results:

Wigan 36-6 Hull FC

Wigan 30-0 Warrington

Wigan 11-2 Halifax

Wigan 10-6 London

Wigan 6-8 Leeds

Wigan 4-22 Catalans

Semi-finals: