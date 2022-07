Phil Roberts’ side produced a 54-10 win at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester, with a full round of Super League fixtures taking place at the same venue.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Roberts went over five times in total, with his hat-trick coming before the half hour mark.

Martin Norris also claimed a brace for the Warriors, while Lenny Izzard, Adam Rigby and Jack Heggie were on the scoresheet as well in the comfortable victory.