Wigan Warriors' Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winners among the England players to meet the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales has met England’s winning Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup squad.

By Amos Wynn
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 4:06pm

Tom Coyd’s side, which includes Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby, won the tournament back in November.

They overcome France 28-24 in the final at Manchester Central to lift the prize, while Australia were victorious in both the men’s and the women’s competitions.

The Princess of Wales was named patron of the Rugby Football League last year.

As part of her role she attended the men’s quarter-final between England and Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium.

Her Royal Highness also met England Women, following their group stage victory over Canada, and England’s PDRL side, who won their World Cup as well.

The Princess of Wales
