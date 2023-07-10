A number of Wigan Warriors players are out of contract at the end of the season.
While the club have announced some new deals in the last few weeks, the future surrounding some members of Matty Peet’s squad remain unclear.
Here is what we know so far:
1. Mike Cooper- Option for 2024
Mike Cooper is currently out of action for the Warriors after picking up a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby back in April. The prop, who joined Wigan from Warrington last season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Kaide Ellis- Option for 2024
Kaide Ellis has missed Wigan’s last three games through suspension, but had been in good form prior to that. He is currently out of contract at the end of the year, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Cade Cust- Option for 2024
Cade Cust joined the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season. A dip in form and injury saw him lose his place at stand-off, and has been used as a hooker from the bench in recent months. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Patrick Mago- Option for 2024
Patrick Mago joined the Warriors from the NRL ahead of the 2022 season. He is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com