3 . Cade Cust- Option for 2024

Cade Cust joined the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season. A dip in form and injury saw him lose his place at stand-off, and has been used as a hooker from the bench in recent months. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com