News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Wigan Warriors: Which players have agreed new deals and who is out of contract?- in pictures

A number of Wigan Warriors players are out of contract at the end of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

While the club have announced some new deals in the last few weeks, the future surrounding some members of Matty Peet’s squad remain unclear.

Here is what we know so far:

Mike Cooper is currently out of action for the Warriors after picking up a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby back in April. The prop, who joined Wigan from Warrington last season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but there is an option for 2024.

1. Mike Cooper- Option for 2024

Mike Cooper is currently out of action for the Warriors after picking up a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby back in April. The prop, who joined Wigan from Warrington last season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Kaide Ellis has missed Wigan’s last three games through suspension, but had been in good form prior to that. He is currently out of contract at the end of the year, but there is an option for 2024.

2. Kaide Ellis- Option for 2024

Kaide Ellis has missed Wigan’s last three games through suspension, but had been in good form prior to that. He is currently out of contract at the end of the year, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Cade Cust joined the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season. A dip in form and injury saw him lose his place at stand-off, and has been used as a hooker from the bench in recent months. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024.

3. Cade Cust- Option for 2024

Cade Cust joined the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season. A dip in form and injury saw him lose his place at stand-off, and has been used as a hooker from the bench in recent months. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Patrick Mago joined the Warriors from the NRL ahead of the 2022 season. He is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024.

4. Patrick Mago- Option for 2024

Patrick Mago joined the Warriors from the NRL ahead of the 2022 season. He is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3