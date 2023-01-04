John Bateman is among the players to leave Wigan Warriors during the off-season
Wigan Warriors: Which players have left the club during the off-season?
A number of players have departed Wigan Warriors during the off-season.
By Amos Wynn
John Bateman’s Boxing Day exit made him the seventh senior player to leave the club ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Meanwhile, two players have arrived at the DW Stadium in the last few months, with Toby King and Jake Wardle both being added to Matty Peet’s squad.
Here is a full list of which players have left:
1. John Bateman
John Bateman left Wigan over the Christmas period in order to take up an opportunity in the NRL. The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Wests Tigers, as he returns to Australia for a second stint, after previously playing for Canberra Raiders. Bradford-born Bateman enjoyed two spells with the Warriors, picking up two Grand Final victories between 2014 and 2018, and then a Challenge Cup after he rejoined the club ahead the 2021 season.
Oliver Partington Oliver Partington is among a number of academy products to depart the club during the off-season. The 24-year-old, who captained the Warriors in his final outing for the club, has joined Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal. During his time with Wigan he enjoyed Academy Grand Final success, was named the young player of the year alongside Morgan Smithies in 2019, and received multiple call-ups to the England Knights squad.
Umyla Hanley has been training with newly-promoted Leigh Leopards on a train and trial deal. The 20-year-old departed Wigan at the end of the 2022 season, and has now linked-up again with former Warriors head coach Adrian Lam. Hanley, who is the son of Wigan legend Ellery, made his senior debut for the Warriors against St Helens back in 2020, but struggled for game time throughout the last 12 months.
James McDonnell has joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 campaign. Since making his senior debut in 2020, the 22-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Warriors, but spent the majority of last season on loan with Leigh in the Championship, where he helped Adrian Lam’s side to promotion.