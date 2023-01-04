1. John Bateman

John Bateman left Wigan over the Christmas period in order to take up an opportunity in the NRL. The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Wests Tigers, as he returns to Australia for a second stint, after previously playing for Canberra Raiders. Bradford-born Bateman enjoyed two spells with the Warriors, picking up two Grand Final victories between 2014 and 2018, and then a Challenge Cup after he rejoined the club ahead the 2021 season.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com