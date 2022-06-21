Ethan Havard and Liam Byrne are among the players who have signed new deals

Wigan Warriors: Which players have signed new deals and who is still out of contract at the end of the season?

Wigan Warriors have been busy in the last few weeks announcing new contracts for existing players.

The club has been able to tie some players down with extended deals, while the future of others still remains uncertain.

Here are the latest contract updates for June:

1. Liam Farrell- SIGNED

Ahead of the Salford game at the start of the month, it was revealed Liam Farrell had signed a new three-year deal.

2. Liam Byrne- SIGNED

As part of a double announcement, it was revealed Liam Byrne had signed a new three-year deal with the club.

3. Ethan Havard- SIGNED

The second part of that double announcement concerned Ethan Havard, who has extended his stay with Wigan for another two years.

4. Sam Powell- SIGNED

It was announced last week that Sam Powell had signed a new two-year deal with Wigan, meaning he will stay with the club until at least the end of 2024.

