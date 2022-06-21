The club has been able to tie some players down with extended deals, while the future of others still remains uncertain.
Here are the latest contract updates for June:
1. Liam Farrell- SIGNED
Ahead of the Salford game at the start of the month, it was revealed Liam Farrell had signed a new three-year deal.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Liam Byrne- SIGNED
As part of a double announcement, it was revealed Liam Byrne had signed a new three-year deal with the club.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. Ethan Havard- SIGNED
The second part of that double announcement concerned Ethan Havard, who has extended his stay with Wigan for another two years.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Sam Powell- SIGNED
It was announced last week that Sam Powell had signed a new two-year deal with Wigan, meaning he will stay with the club until at least the end of 2024.
Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com