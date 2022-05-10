Wigan Warriors have named a number of young players in their squad for the game against Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors: Who are the young players included in the matchday squad for the game against Huddersfield Giants?

Wigan Warriors have included a number of young players in their squad for Thursday’s game against Huddersfield Giants.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:05 pm

Matty Peet has opted to rest a few key members from his side following Saturday’s semi-final win over St Helens at Elland Road, with Liam Marshall, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Jai Field all dropping out.

The players taking their place have been picking up minutes away from the first-team so far this season, either on loan, dual-registration or with the reserves.

Here is some more information about them:

1. Umyla Hanley

Umyla Hanley has previous experience of being part of the Wigan first team. He has 10 previous appearances under his belt, with nine of them coming last season. This campaign he has picked up minutes playing for the reserves and Newcastle Thunder, as part of the dual-registration agreement with the North East club.

2. Matty Nicholson

Loose forward Matty Nicholson has spent the majority of this season with Newcastle Thunder. He has scored one try in his six Championship appearances so far this campaign.

3. Logan Astley

Logan Astley has made multiple appearances for the reserves so far this season, with three tries under his belt for John Winder's side. Meanwhile, he also spent a few weeks on loan with Oldham. During his time there, he scored four times, including a brace against Cornwall.

4. James McDonnell

James McDonnell has made three previous first team appearances for Wigan Warriors. His debut came against St Helens in 2020, while he also featured twice last season. He has spent the majority of this season on loan with Leigh, where he has scored on two occasions.

