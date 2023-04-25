News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Who is leading the stats charts for Matty Peet's side after the first 10 rounds of Super League?- in pictures

We are 10 rounds into the Super League season.

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Wigan Warriors currently sit top of the Super League table, with eight wins under their belt.

A number of players are performing well in the stats department.

Here are those leading the charts at the club:

1. Top try scorer

Liam Marshall has nine tries under his belt so far this season, making him Wigan's top scorer, while Bevan French sits in second place with eight. In the overall Super League charts, the pair are currently third and fourth, with only Tom Johnstone (11) and ex-Warriors winger Josh Charnley (12) ahead of them.

2. Try assists

Harry Smith is top of Wigan's assist charts with 10. The 23-year-old has provided a try for a teammate an average of once per game. French sits behind him with eight, while Jai Field had picked up seven before his injury in round seven.

3. Most tackles

Morgan Smithies has made the most tackles in the Warriors squad with 350. The loose forward is currently ninth in the overall Super League charts. Meanwhile, Ethan Havard is 14th with 318.

4. Most offloads

Toby King is leading the overall offloads charts in Super League with 23. The centre has made an average of 2.30 per game.

