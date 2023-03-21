We are already five rounds into the new Super League season.
Wigan Warriors have won three of their opening games and currently sit third in the table.
A number of players are performing well in the stats department.
Here are those leading the charts at the club:
1. Top try scorer
Liam Marshall has eight tries under his belt for Wigan so far this season. The 26-year-old is joint top in Super League, alongside Tom Johnstone. Bevan French is second in the Warriors’ scoring charts with four, while Jai Field has three. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Try assists
Harry Smith is top of Wigan’s assist charts with seven. The 23-year-old has provided a try for a teammate an average of 1.40 times per game. He is also joint top for assist in Super League alongside Warrington’s George Williams. Jai Field is fifth in the overall list with five, while Jake Wardle and Toby King have three each. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Most tackles
Morgan Smithies has made the most tackles in the Warriors squad with 217, which is an average of 43.80 per game. The loose forward is second in the Super League charts, but trails Wakefield’s Jai Whitbread by two. Meanwhile, Sam Powell is second for Wigan with 175, while Liam Farrell has 161. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Most offloads
Toby King leads the offloads charts for Wigan with seven under his belt. Esan Marsters leads the way in Super League with 11. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com