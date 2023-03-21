2 . Try assists

Harry Smith is top of Wigan’s assist charts with seven. The 23-year-old has provided a try for a teammate an average of 1.40 times per game. He is also joint top for assist in Super League alongside Warrington’s George Williams. Jai Field is fifth in the overall list with five, while Jake Wardle and Toby King have three each. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com