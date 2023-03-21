News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Who is leading the stats charts for Matty Peet's side after the first five rounds of Super League?- in pictures

We are already five rounds into the new Super League season.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

Wigan Warriors have won three of their opening games and currently sit third in the table.

A number of players are performing well in the stats department.

Here are those leading the charts at the club:

Liam Marshall has eight tries under his belt for Wigan so far this season. The 26-year-old is joint top in Super League, alongside Tom Johnstone. Bevan French is second in the Warriors’ scoring charts with four, while Jai Field has three.

1. Top try scorer

Liam Marshall has eight tries under his belt for Wigan so far this season. The 26-year-old is joint top in Super League, alongside Tom Johnstone. Bevan French is second in the Warriors’ scoring charts with four, while Jai Field has three. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Harry Smith is top of Wigan’s assist charts with seven. The 23-year-old has provided a try for a teammate an average of 1.40 times per game. He is also joint top for assist in Super League alongside Warrington’s George Williams. Jai Field is fifth in the overall list with five, while Jake Wardle and Toby King have three each.

2. Try assists

Harry Smith is top of Wigan’s assist charts with seven. The 23-year-old has provided a try for a teammate an average of 1.40 times per game. He is also joint top for assist in Super League alongside Warrington’s George Williams. Jai Field is fifth in the overall list with five, while Jake Wardle and Toby King have three each. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Morgan Smithies has made the most tackles in the Warriors squad with 217, which is an average of 43.80 per game. The loose forward is second in the Super League charts, but trails Wakefield’s Jai Whitbread by two. Meanwhile, Sam Powell is second for Wigan with 175, while Liam Farrell has 161.

3. Most tackles

Morgan Smithies has made the most tackles in the Warriors squad with 217, which is an average of 43.80 per game. The loose forward is second in the Super League charts, but trails Wakefield’s Jai Whitbread by two. Meanwhile, Sam Powell is second for Wigan with 175, while Liam Farrell has 161. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Toby King leads the offloads charts for Wigan with seven under his belt. Esan Marsters leads the way in Super League with 11.

4. Most offloads

Toby King leads the offloads charts for Wigan with seven under his belt. Esan Marsters leads the way in Super League with 11. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

