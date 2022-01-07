Wigan Warriors will 'crack on' through Covid, says winger

Liam Marshall

The RFL this week announced teams could be forced to forfeit games in the forthcoming season if they suffer a Covid outbreak.

Warriors winger Marshall says he understands the reasoning for that, and would be happier with a move away from the points percentage system.

“They are trying to level the playing and are hoping teams can fulfil their fixtures, which is what we want,” he said.

“Nobody wants to catch Covid or be involved in that, but it is just something everyone in the world is living with, not just our sport.

“Whatever the RFL decide to do we will just crack on with it. You can keep yourself as safe as you can, but you can’t always stay away from it.

“So we will see how the season pans out. I would prefer it to be the standard points for fulfilling your fixtures, it makes it more exciting than the points per game.

“I think it’s a good way to go and hopefully all the teams can keep safe.”