Wigan Warriors: Willie Isa handed suspension following sin bin tackle against Wakefield Trinity

Wigan’s Willie Isa has been handed a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C dangerous throw.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

The second-rower was sin-binned during the second half of the Warriors’ 22-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

Isa will now miss the upcoming Super League fixture against Hull FC at the beginning of May, while this weekend’s reserves game will also count as one.

The reasoning for his punishment states: “Dangerous Throw – lifting opponent into a dangerous position.”

Willie Isa was sent to the sin bin in the game against Wakefield (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
Willie Isa was sent to the sin bin in the game against Wakefield (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
After the match Wigan head coach Matty Peet shared his views on the challenge.

“I thought it was a textbook tackle,” he said.

"If that’s no allowed, I don’t know what we’re allowed to teach players.

"It’s just a good tackle and I don’t think the referee was going to make a call until he got a word in his ear.

"There’s a load of tackles that I agree with, where we have to adapt our technique, but for me it was textbook.”

