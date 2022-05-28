The winger went over with less than five minutes remaining, as Matty Peet’s side produced a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Smith and Jai Field also went over, in a game where the Warriors trailed on multiple occasions.

Huddersfield took the lead after only two minutes, as Tui Lolohea successfully converted a penalty.

Liam Marshall scored a dramatic late try

The Giants also went over for the first try of the game, with a period of early dominance eventually resulting in Ricky Leutele finding a gap on the right side, making it 6-0 after 16 minutes.

Just after the midway point of the half, the Warriors started to apply some pressure of their own.

They made the most of their opportunity down the Giants end, as Morgan Smithies provided a great offload to give Harry Smith the space to run through to level the scores.

It didn’t remain that long, as Ian Watson’s side reclaimed the lead in the 33rd minute.

Wigan Warriors

A quick change of direction from Chris McQueen saw some space open up for him to exploit.

Lolohea couldn’t add the extras, as the Yorkshire side went into the break with a 10-6 lead.

Only two minutes after the restart, Wigan went ahead.

Bevan French broke down the right wing before passing the ball inside to the supporting Jai Field, who went over for the try.

Lolohea did have the chance to level the scores again, but couldn’t successfully a penalty from distance.

Just before the hour mark, the Giants retook the lead, as Jermaine McGillvary went over on the right side.

With less than five minutes remaining, Wigan went back ahead.

Smith kicked a great ball through to the left wing, with Marshall able to collect and ground to give Peet’s side the victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Thomas Leuluai, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard.

Tries: Smith (24’), Field (42’), Marshall (77’)

Conversions: Smith (2/3)

Huddersfield Giants: Tui Lolehea, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Ricky Leutele, Innes Senior, Jack Cogger, Oliver Russell, Chris Hill, Daniel Levi, Oliver Wilson, Josh Jones, Chris Mcqueen, Luke Yates.

Interchanges: Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Owen Trout, Ashton Golding.

Tries: Leutele (16’), McQueen (33’), McGillvary (57’)Conversions: Lolohea (0/3)