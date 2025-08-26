Georgia Wilson in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors Women suffered their first loss of 2025 on Sunday afternoon as Denis Betts’ side went down to a 32-10 defeat against reigning champions York Valkyrie in Newcastle.

Wigan’s defeat in the North East sees them sitting second in the Women’s Super League table, one point behind league leaders St Helens after 11 rounds, and one point in front of third-placed York.

Cerys Jones made her 50th appearance for the Warriors in the defeat to York, as Eva Hunter set a new club record for Wigan of scoring in 12 consecutive club games.

York started with intent as they built up a comfortable 22-0 lead at the half-time interval thanks to four first half tries from Sinead Peach, Peace Lekuru, Rhiannion Marshall and Savannah Andrade.

England international Eboni Partington extended York’s lead shortly after the second half restart, before Wigan responded with efforts from Hunter and Anna Davies, but the Valkyrie had the final say with a try from Emma Kershaw to take the two points, and avenge the 40-6 defeat they tasted against Wigan in the Women’s Super League opener back in May.

Wigan’s clash with York was part of a double-header at Blaydon Rugby Club, with Newcastle Thunder going down to a 28-10 defeat to Whitehaven in a Men’s League 1 clash afterwards.

Challenge Cup holders Wigan will aim to return to winning ways on Saturday, when they travel to Cumbria to face Barrow Raiders Ladies, 2pm kick-off. Betts’ side have already faced Barrow twice this season, beating them 84-0 in the Challenge Cup and 106-6 in the Women’s Super League.