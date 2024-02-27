Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Molyneux will lead the team for 2024 as Rachel Thompson takes on the vice captaincy role.

Rochdale-born Molyneux joined the Warriors in 2019 and has gone on to make 47 appearances across four seasons for the club, scoring 12 tries.

Victoria Molyneux has been appointed Wigan Warriors Women captain for 2024

She became the first female player to be officially inducted into the Wigan Warriors Hall of Fame at the end of 2023, and received the Rugby Football League President’s Award from Sir Lindsay Hoyle earlier this year.

On the appointment, Molyneux, who was previously vice captain for three seasons, said: “I have been within the leadership group for a number of years but it is an absolute honour to be club captain for this season.”

She added: “It was a bit surreal when I first found out, to be honest.”

Head coach Betts, who takes charge for his first season this year, commented: “Vicky Molyneux is very deserving of this honour, she has been a leader in all the environments she has been involved in.

"She has been an inspiration not just to the players at Wigan Warriors but throughout women’s rugby league.

“Having Rachel Thompson as vice captain adds to the depth of quality leadership at the club.”