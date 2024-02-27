News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Women appoint new captain ahead of 2024 season

Wigan Warriors Women head coach Denis Betts has confirmed the side’s new captain ahead of the 2024 season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Victoria Molyneux will lead the team for 2024 as Rachel Thompson takes on the vice captaincy role.

RFL amend head contact framework following controversial red card

Rochdale-born Molyneux joined the Warriors in 2019 and has gone on to make 47 appearances across four seasons for the club, scoring 12 tries.

Victoria Molyneux has been appointed Wigan Warriors Women captain for 2024Victoria Molyneux has been appointed Wigan Warriors Women captain for 2024
She became the first female player to be officially inducted into the Wigan Warriors Hall of Fame at the end of 2023, and received the Rugby Football League President’s Award from Sir Lindsay Hoyle earlier this year.

On the appointment, Molyneux, who was previously vice captain for three seasons, said: “I have been within the leadership group for a number of years but it is an absolute honour to be club captain for this season.”

She added: “It was a bit surreal when I first found out, to be honest.”

Head coach Betts, who takes charge for his first season this year, commented: “Vicky Molyneux is very deserving of this honour, she has been a leader in all the environments she has been involved in.

"She has been an inspiration not just to the players at Wigan Warriors but throughout women’s rugby league.

“Having Rachel Thompson as vice captain adds to the depth of quality leadership at the club.”

The Women’s season will commence in March where the Warriors will enter the Challenge Cup group stages with Barrow Raiders, Salford Red Devils and Cardiff Demons, before the Super League competition gets underway at the end of April.

