Wigan Warriors Women book Challenge Cup semi-final spot with victory over Huddersfield Giants

Kris Ratcliffe’s side claimed a 46-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants to progress to the next round of the competition.

Eight players were on the scoresheet in the game at Robin Park Arena, which took place ahead of the men’s quarter-final against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors raced ahead to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes, with Rachel Thompson and Kaitlin Hilton both crossing for tries.

Kaitlin Hilton went over for a brace (Credit: John Baldwin)

It didn’t take long for Huddersfield to pull one back, before Anna Davies and Molly Jones re-extended Wigan’s lead.

Just before the break, Grace Banks added her name to the scoresheet, as the 17-year-old replicated the sensational solo-try she scored against St Helens in her previous outing.

After picking up the ball in front of her own try-line, the stand-off ran the length of the field to make it 26-6 at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, Vicky Molyneux strengthened the Warriors’ position further, with the second-rower making a superb weaving run through the Giants line.

Rachel Thompson (Credit: John Baldwin)

Just after the hour mark, Mary Coleman became Wigan’s latest scorer, after forcing her way over on the right side.

Heading into the latter stages of the game, Hilton claimed her second of the afternoon, while Holly Speakman added her name to the scoresheet as well.

In the final moments, Huddersfield went over for a late try, but it was nothing more than a consolation following a dominant display from the Warriors, who now progress to the final four.