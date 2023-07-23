Wigan Warriors Women defeated by Leeds Rhinos in Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley

In what was a spirited display at Headingley, Kris Ratcliffe’s side ultimately ended up on the end of a 16-4 defeat.

Despite being level for the majority of the game, the Rhinos found an extra gear in the final quarter of the semi-final tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds went over for the first try of the game through Amy Hardcastle in the 17th minute.

Wigan Warriors Women were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Leeds Rhinos

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to pull back level, with Bari Salihi darting over in the left corner to make it 4-4.

In the build-up, Rachel Thompson was on hand with a superb offload to create space for the fullback.

There was nothing to separate the sides up until just after the hour mark, when Caitlin Beevers put the Rhinos back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead was quickly extended, with Tara Moxon adding her name to the scoresheet as well to make it 14-4.

As the game approached the latter stages, Eloise Hayward strengthened Leeds’ further with a successful penalty.

The victory for the Rhinos sets up a date at Wembley against St Helens on August 12, in the first part of a triple-header.

As for Wigan, they will be able to take plenty of positives from the game despite being on the losing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were able to match Leeds for long periods of the game, and forced their opponents to dig deep.