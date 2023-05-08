News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Women determined to create a clear pathway for the young players at the club

Wigan Warriors Women are focused on creating a strong pathway for the young players at the club.

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Kris Ratcliffe has welcomed a number of academy players into his squad over the last 12 months.

The women’s head coach believes it’s vital to keep growing the sport and create more opportunities for those who want to be involved.

“The pathway is super important to us,” he said.

Wigan Warriors Women (Credit: Bryan Fowler)Wigan Warriors Women (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
“This club is built on bringing players through who are Wigan-born but also the best from everywhere else.

“That’s what we are looking to do with our first team.

“Our squad is 50 percent under 20, so there is a clear pathway that is growing all of the time, which bodes well for the future.

“The club has put a lot of investment into the women’s game.

“The game is just growing and growing, and we are just hoping to get big crowds to keep building.

“The long-term goal is to get us to the exact same point as the men with what we are offering on and off the pitch, so we will keep adding those foundation blocks.

“Hopefully rugby league will grow in the same manner as women’s football and the success they have in their game.”

Kaitlin Hilton is one of the Wigan players who is involved with both the first team and the academy.

The 19-year-old has a strong passion for the sport, and is determined to play her part in getting more people involved.

“I live and breathe rugby,” she said.

“I coach outside of playing at a community club, and worked with some of the girls who are now in the scholarship and academy system.

“I also do strong woman competitions, which is a new venture.

“That’s thanks to my sponsor, that is a strength gym who I work with.

“That helps with the rugby but it’s nice to venture out with otherthings.

“So far I’ve been relatively successful with it, so we will see what happens.”

Wigan’s Women’s academy get their season underway on May 17, as they welcome Warrington Wolves to the home of St Jude’s.

