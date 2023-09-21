Wigan Warriors Women determined to prove a point in the Super League play-off semi-final against York Valkyrie
Kaitlin Hilton says Kris Ratcliffe’s side are full of belief heading into the fixture due to the way they’ve progressed throughout the season.
The Warriors travel to the York Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3.30pm), with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.
"We’re really excited,” Hilton said.
"We’ve got a point to prove against York. We want to showcase what we can do.
"Our whole squad has changed over the season, and we’ve been really competitive.
"Our effort levels can’t be faulted.
"We beat York in the Nines so we really believe in ourselves.
"I’m only 19 but I feel like I’m one of the older players- 52 percent of our squad is under 20, we’ve got some very young girls.
"To do what we’ve done this year has been massive.
"We’re looking forward to the semi-final and believe we can win silverware.
"Previously we’ve settled, but this year we have really pushed ourselves- it’s been a really good environment.”
The Warriors finished the regular season in fourth place, winning three of their 10 games.
Meanwhile, York were top, and haven’t lost a game in the competition yet this year.
Both sides were on the end of defeats in the Challenge Cup, with Wigan losing 16-4 to Leeds Rhinos after a spirited display, while a drop-goal separated Valkyrie from eventual winner St Helens.
Ratcliffe’s young side have improved throughout the season, and impressed during the Nines tournament in particular.