Wigan Warriors Women celebrate a try against Barrow Raiders Ladies

Wigan Warriors Women returned to winning ways on Saturday as they thrashed Barrow Raiders Ladies 92-0 in Cumbria.

Denis Betts’ side bounced back from a 32-10 defeat to reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie the week previous with a stunning 17-try victory on the road at Barrow.

Academy products Charlotte Meredith and Lucie Sams made their first-team debuts for the Warriors, whilst Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers returned to the field for the first time since suffering a broken arm in the Women’s Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium back in early June.

Wigan were on the front foot from kick-off as they crossed for seven tries in the first half. Molly Jones opened the scoring after two minutes before a double from Eva Hunter and a try from Jenna Foubister got Wigan out to a 22-0 lead.

Cerys Jones extended Wigan’s lead before Meredith came on from the bench to score a debut try. Izzy Rowe added a further six points with a converted try to send the Warriors into the break 40-0 ahead.

Foubister, Georgia Wilson and Ruby Hunter went over in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, before Mia-Jayne Atherton extended the lead, and Sams also marked her debut with a try. Atherton doubled her tally before England international Rowe completed a hat-trick of tries as club stalwart Rachel Thompson rounded off the 92-0 victory with her first try of the season.

Next up for the Warriors is a derby clash with rivals St Helens on Friday evening, which forms part of a mouthwatering double-header at the Totally Wicked Stadium alongside the Men’s Super League clash. The Women’s derby kicks off at 5:30pm, followed by the Men’s derby at 8pm. Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel.

After 12 rounds of the Women’s Super League season, St Helens are currently top of the table on 22 points, with Wigan in second on 21 points, although the Warriors have a superior points difference of +142 points.

Friday’s derby will be the third meeting between Wigan and Saints this year. Wigan won the Challenge Cup final 42-6 under the famous Wembley arch in early June, whilst the two teams played out a pulsating 22-22 draw at Robin Park Arena at the end of June.