Kris Ratcliffe’s started the competition with a victory over Bradford Bulls last week, but could not follow that up with another win at the LNER Stadium on Sunday.

The Warriors failed to register a try, and despite their defensive efforts, they could not keep the home side out.

Savannah Andrade, Hollie Dodd and Ashleigh Hyde all went over in the first half for York, as they went into the break with a 16-0 lead.

Wigan did threaten a few times in the opening 40 minutes, but couldn’t find a way through.

The Knights ran in a further unanswered 30 points in the second half, as they continued their dominant display.

Within six minutes of the restart, Dodd had completed her hat-trick, as she went over twice in quick succession.