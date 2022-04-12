Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side exit the Challenge Cup following their defeat to Featherstone
Wigan Warriors Women have been knocked out of the Challenge Cup following a narrow 12-10 defeat to Featherstone Rovers.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:55 am
Kris Ratcliffe’s side fell just short of a place in the semi-final, as a second half penalty proved to be the difference, after two the teams had gone into the break level.
Kerrie Evans marked her debut with a try, while Georgia Wilson was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors.
Wigan’s next game comes in their Super League opener against St Helens on May 15.