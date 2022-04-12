Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side exit the Challenge Cup following their defeat to Featherstone

Wigan Warriors Women have been knocked out of the Challenge Cup following a narrow 12-10 defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:55 am

Kris Ratcliffe’s side fell just short of a place in the semi-final, as a second half penalty proved to be the difference, after two the teams had gone into the break level.

Kerrie Evans marked her debut with a try, while Georgia Wilson was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors Women were knocked out of the Challenge Cup

Wigan’s next game comes in their Super League opener against St Helens on May 15.

