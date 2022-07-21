The two teams went head-to-head live on Sky Sports, as part of a double-header with the men’s Super League clash.

A total of four players went over for braces for the Rhinos, as Kris Ratcliffe’s side suffered the fourth defeat of their opening five Super League games.

After a quiet opening 13 minutes, Leeds went ahead through their first real attack, with Zoe Hornby finding a gap in the Wigan line.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by Leeds Rhinos

Shortly after, another try followed, as Anna Goldthorp was handed an easy opportunity to score, following a miscommunication from the Warriors.

Georgia Roach was the next player to add her name to the scoresheet, as she went over twice in four minutes.

Just before the half hour mark Wigan came close to getting a try of their own but were denied by the video ref.

Ahead of half time, Alex Barnes claimed a brace as well to extend Leeds’ advantage to 36-0.

Shortly after the restart, Hornby also went over for a second, as the Rhinos picked up from where they left off before the break.

It wasn’t long until the lead was extended further, with Sophie Robinson going over in the right corner, but for the first time in the game Sam Hulme was unable to add the extras.

She was soon given a chance to make amends, as she successfully kicked from an identical position following Robinson’s second try of the game, which came on the hour-mark.

With 13 minutes remaining, Wigan claimed a consolation, with Mary Coleman dancing round the Leeds defence to find the line.