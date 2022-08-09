Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side secure play-off spot with victory over Huddersfield Giants

Kris Ratcliffe’s side went over for seven tries in total, as they produced a 42-4 win.
This included one from Lauréane Biville on her home debut, with the French international going over in the first minute to get Wigan off to the perfect start.
They had to wait a little longer for their second, but soon had a flourish before the break.
Carys Marsh’s 35th minute try was quickly followed by one from Rebecca Greenfield, as the Warriors went into half time with a 18-0 lead.
Shortly after the restart, both Anna Davies and Georgia Wilson added their names to the scoresheet, before Huddersfield claimed one of their own.
This did not trouble Wigan, with Mary Coleman going over on the hour mark and Holly Speakman rounding things off with 10 minutes remaining.