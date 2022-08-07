Wigan Warriors Women’s Lauréane Biville says playing against England was good World Cup preparation for France

The 23-year-old has recently linked up with Kris Ratcliffe’s side, and made her debut against Leeds Rhinos a few weeks ago.
Biville was named player of the match in the recent international between England and France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
“It was a good game for us,” she stated.
“The other game we had in October was not terrible, but wasn’t easy for us as we hadn’t started our season so we were not in shape and hadn’t played together before.
“The match in Warrington helped us to get confidence, as it helped us to work on little things.
“It’s always good to play against England because they are a big team with experience.
“It was a good day, there were a lot of English people there supporting their girls, which is cool.”