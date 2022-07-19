Rachel Thompson and Victoria Molyneux are among the headliners for the event taking place at the Gerrumonside! exhibition this week.

They will appear alongside Julia Lee, who was the first woman to officiate a men's rugby league game, and Wigan legend Mary Sharkey, who has been honoured by The RFL after more than four decades of service at Warriors.

Wigan Council’s cabinet member for culture, Councillor Chris Ready, said: “We’re really excited to host this amazing panel discussion at the Museum of Wigan Life, welcoming some really big names in rugby league.

Rachel Thompson is among those on the panel

“This event is also a wonderful opportunity to hear about the highs and lows of the panel’s careers, their lives and love for rugby league.

“We’re also hoping to see lots of girls and young women who already play or are wanting to start to play rugby at the talk to ask questions and get inspired.”

Thompson is the women’s captain, but has missed the current campaign through an injury she picked up last year.

Meanwhile, Molyneux has also been out of action since the early stages of the season, but could be back in contention in the next few weeks.

The event at the Museum of Wigan Life will be officiated by chairperson of The Riversiders supporters club, Jeanette Lusher, at 7pm on Wednesday, July 20.