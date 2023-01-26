Wigan Warriors youngster Alex Sutton says he wants to experience more success with the club following last year's Challenge Cup experience
Alex Sutton says being part of Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup celebrations last season has made him determined to be involved in more success with the club.
The 20-year-old centre, who scored in Sunday’s 22-14 pre-season victory over Whitehaven, was part of the team’s preparation for the game against Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in May.
Sutton was also part of Wigan reserves’ unbeaten season, and spent some time away from the club as well.
He said: “I was away on loan at Newcastle, and had the opportunity to come back for the Challenge Cup week.
“Being part of the training and then experiencing winning it was probably the highlight of last year.
“Seeing the players after games like that, you want to be a part of it.
“It’s a team I want to be in because you’ve got superstars and the history of the club.
“I’m not too sure if I’m going on loan yet this year, we will have to see after Sam Powell’s testimonial game.
“I would like to be playing in Super League, that is my main goal this year, because I want to be part of this team.
“Hopefully there’ll be more celebrations.
“We want to go for the big one- the Grand Final.
“We won the Challenge Cup, which was good, but I can’t imagine what it’d be like to win the GF.
“Obviously last year we had success in the reserves as well, going unbeaten and winning the Grand Final.
“The team was changing every other week, depending on when the first team was playing.
“I was coming in and out when I wasn’t on loan, but it didn’t matter because the aim was still the same.
“If you’re at this club then you are here to win, that’s what you want to do.
“You want to create more history.
“Pre-season has been good but tough so far. I think having last year’s experience gave me an idea of what to expect, but you’re still not entirely sure of what you are going to get.”
Following the victory over Whitehaven, the Warriors will now take on Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), where some senior players will also be involved.