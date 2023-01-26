The 20-year-old centre, who scored in Sunday’s 22-14 pre-season victory over Whitehaven, was part of the team’s preparation for the game against Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in May.

Sutton was also part of Wigan reserves’ unbeaten season, and spent some time away from the club as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was away on loan at Newcastle, and had the opportunity to come back for the Challenge Cup week.

Alex Sutton celebrates after scoring the final try of the game against Whitehaven

“Being part of the training and then experiencing winning it was probably the highlight of last year.

“Seeing the players after games like that, you want to be a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a team I want to be in because you’ve got superstars and the history of the club.

“I’m not too sure if I’m going on loan yet this year, we will have to see after Sam Powell’s testimonial game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to be playing in Super League, that is my main goal this year, because I want to be part of this team.

“Hopefully there’ll be more celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to go for the big one- the Grand Final.

“We won the Challenge Cup, which was good, but I can’t imagine what it’d be like to win the GF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously last year we had success in the reserves as well, going unbeaten and winning the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team was changing every other week, depending on when the first team was playing.

“I was coming in and out when I wasn’t on loan, but it didn’t matter because the aim was still the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re at this club then you are here to win, that’s what you want to do.

“You want to create more history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-season has been good but tough so far. I think having last year’s experience gave me an idea of what to expect, but you’re still not entirely sure of what you are going to get.”