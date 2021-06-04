Wigan Warriors youngster departs on loan

Sam Halsall in training this week at Robin Park

The centre, who made his debut for Adrian Lam's side last year, figured in the Challenge Cup win at York earlier this season.

But with senior players returning to the Warriors squad, and with no reserve competition this year, the club has decided to let the ex-Shevington Sharks junior join the ambitious Thunder which is coached by ex-Warriors prop Eamon O'Carrell and have Wigan legend Denis Betts as their director of rugby.

It is for an initial two week loan spell - the minimum allowed this year before it can be extended week to week.

Director of rugby Betts said: “Sam is an exciting young player who will add to our training because of his background and his desire. He is a young player who our move to a hybrid environment with additional training sessions providing the environment he wants and needs.

“He needs to play and is one of those highly talented kids who aren’t getting a chance to play. We’ve got an opportunity we can give him and add to the depth of our squad in that position.

“The chances are he could have played super league this year for Wigan, but a couple of setbacks have delayed that slightly, but all the talk is that Sam’s a Super League centre and I am pleased to have brought him in.”

Halsall could make his debut in Sunday's Championship match at Bradford.

He said: “I’m looking forward to being at Thunder, I’m looking to prove myself and starting making a name for myself by playing the best I can. I’m looking forward to working with two good coaches and a good squad who I can learn off.

“As a player, I like having the ball in my hands, using space and to be aggressive in defence. I like to trust my speed to help me out.”

In the off-season, Newcastle signed halfbacks Jake Shorrocks and Josh Wood on permanent deals.