The prop could make his debut for the Cumbrian club as soon as this weekend, when they take on Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup.

Bibby has come through the youth ranks at Wigan, and featured in the pre-season game away to Newcastle Thunder back in January.

Jack Bibby has joined Whitehaven on loan