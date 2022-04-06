Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Bibby joins Whitehaven on loan
Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Bibby has joined Championship side Whitehaven on an initial two week loan.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:47 pm
The prop could make his debut for the Cumbrian club as soon as this weekend, when they take on Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup.
Bibby has come through the youth ranks at Wigan, and featured in the pre-season game away to Newcastle Thunder back in January.
He enjoyed a loan spell last year with Oldham, where he scored once in his two appearances.