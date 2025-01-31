Jacob Douglas in pre-season action against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium

After making his Super League debut in 2024 and later marking his first home appearance with a try, Jacob Douglas is hoping to further build on any opportunities handed his way in the upcoming campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old winger made his senior bow in the hard-fought 19-18 win over Warrington ahead of last year’s Challenge Cup Final, before crossing the whitewash on his home debut against Hull in Round 23.

An Oldham lad, signing with Wigan’s scholarship from Waterhead Warriors in 2019, Douglas featured at Boundary Park earlier this month in the warm-up match against Sean Long’s Championship outfit, scoring a try against his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later featured from the interchange bench against a strong Leeds outfit as Wigan completed their pre-season fixtures at Headingley Stadium, with a 22-4 defeat to Brad Arthur’s Rhinos.

The young winger marked his home debut with a try against Hull FC in Round 23 last year

“It’s always good to build on past experiences and build for the year coming up,” said Douglas. “I felt good, I felt strong. It’s good to be part of the team going into the next couple of weeks.”

While Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are firmly established as Matt Peet’s first-choice wingers, Douglas is doing all he can to impress his head coach with the hope of earning more opportunities in the forthcoming season.

The reigning champions are currently in Tenerife for a six-day warm-weather training camp, with Sheffield Eagles locked in as their first competitive match of 2025 in the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas continued: “Obviously you always try to put your best foot forward in every game you play. We have some amazing outside-backs, so there’s competition, but everyone can learn from everyone else. We want to try to make each other better.

“Everyone has personal goals, but at the end of the day, the team comes first. You respect Matty’s [Peet] decision whatever he makes, it’s just about building on the chances you get and putting your best foot forward.

“We’ve got a wide range of outside-backs, it’s great to be a part of it and be amongst it all.

“You can go up to any one of them and ask any questions, and they’ll answer.

“And then with the younger lot, they’re brave, they come in and don’t shy away. They’re always up there and giving their best, challenging everyone else as well.”