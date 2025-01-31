Wigan Warriors youngster Jacob Douglas makes personal goals admission with team first mentality
The 20-year-old winger made his senior bow in the hard-fought 19-18 win over Warrington ahead of last year’s Challenge Cup Final, before crossing the whitewash on his home debut against Hull in Round 23.
An Oldham lad, signing with Wigan’s scholarship from Waterhead Warriors in 2019, Douglas featured at Boundary Park earlier this month in the warm-up match against Sean Long’s Championship outfit, scoring a try against his hometown club.
He later featured from the interchange bench against a strong Leeds outfit as Wigan completed their pre-season fixtures at Headingley Stadium, with a 22-4 defeat to Brad Arthur’s Rhinos.
“It’s always good to build on past experiences and build for the year coming up,” said Douglas. “I felt good, I felt strong. It’s good to be part of the team going into the next couple of weeks.”
While Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are firmly established as Matt Peet’s first-choice wingers, Douglas is doing all he can to impress his head coach with the hope of earning more opportunities in the forthcoming season.
The reigning champions are currently in Tenerife for a six-day warm-weather training camp, with Sheffield Eagles locked in as their first competitive match of 2025 in the Challenge Cup.
Douglas continued: “Obviously you always try to put your best foot forward in every game you play. We have some amazing outside-backs, so there’s competition, but everyone can learn from everyone else. We want to try to make each other better.
“Everyone has personal goals, but at the end of the day, the team comes first. You respect Matty’s [Peet] decision whatever he makes, it’s just about building on the chances you get and putting your best foot forward.
“We’ve got a wide range of outside-backs, it’s great to be a part of it and be amongst it all.
“You can go up to any one of them and ask any questions, and they’ll answer.
“And then with the younger lot, they’re brave, they come in and don’t shy away. They’re always up there and giving their best, challenging everyone else as well.”
