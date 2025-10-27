Wigan Warriors youngster Harlen Smith (centre) was presented with his debut Jamaica shirt by head coach Jy-Mel Coleman (left) and team manager Joe Brown (right)

Wigan Warriors youngster Harlen Smith enjoyed a weekend he will never forget, having made his international rugby league debut for Jamaica.

The 18-year-old pulled on the Jamaican jersey for the first time on Saturday, featuring from the bench in the Reggae Warriors’ 36-0 defeat to France in Albi, with the French claiming the ninth spot in next year’s Rugby League World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The 10th and final World Cup berth will be confirmed on November 9, when the Cook Islands take on South Africa at CommBank Stadium in Western Sydney.

Although it wasn’t the result he would have been hoping for, it would no doubt have been a proud moment for Smith and his family as he made his Jamaica bow.

Smith was born and raised in Wigan, but qualifies to play for Jamaica through his family heritage, earning a first call-up to Jamaica’s senior team this autumn.

The highly-rated youngster signed his first contract with the Warriors’ scholarship programme in 2021 after playing his junior rugby at Shevington Sharks and Orrell St James.

Despite playing football in his youth, Smith stepped up to Wigan’s academy side in 2024 and has even played for the Reserves this year as he continues his development.

France: Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR); Leo Darrelatour (Catalans Dragons), Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters), Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons); Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons), Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons); Jordan Dezaria (Catalans Dragons), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons), Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons), Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs), Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons), Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons). Subs: Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique), Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils), Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans Dragons). 18th man: Ugo Tison (Catalans Dragons).

Jamaica: Ben Jones-Bishop (York Knights); Jack Rampton (Unattached), Jimmy Morgan (Hunslet ARLFC), Chris Ball (London Broncos), Jamin Williams (St Mary’s); James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers), Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants); Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow Raiders), Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants), Dec Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), Keenen Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), AJ Wallace (Toulouse Olympique), Keenan Ramsden (Mullumbimby Giants). Subs: Harlen Smith (Wigan Warriors), Jordan Andrade (Rochdale Hornets), Leo Skerrett-Evans (Keighley Cougars), Isaac Coleman (East Leeds ARLFC). 18th man: Joshua Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers).

